Want to be better prepared in case of another hurricane? Beaufort County class can help

Beaufort County is offering training through its Community Emergency Response Team program for residents interested “in learning more about self-sufficiency during a disaster,” according to a county news release.
The training is free, and the next series of classes begins June 6.
Training will be held in Room 125 at the Bluffton campus of the Technical College of the Lowcountry campus, 100 Community College Drive.
The course is taught in four class sessions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with one Saturday exercise class from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The course schedule is as follows:
▪ June 6: Personal Preparedness and Hazard Mitigation
▪ June 8: Disaster Medical I
▪ June 13: Disaster Psychology/Terrorism Respons
▪ June 15: Disaster Medical II / CERT Organization
▪ June 17: Fire Suppression /Disaster Search Techniques and Exercise
For more information or to register, send an email to cert@bcgov.net. may also call Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. David Zeoli at 843-812-8035 or Kris Legge at 843-263-2783.
