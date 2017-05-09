Wondering if a new fire station is coming to Robert Smalls? You could know this week

A proposed new fire station on Robert Smalls Parkway could be approved this week.
Beaufort City Council will vote Tuesday night during a 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall to authorize the lease with a developer to build the new station at 591 Robert Smalls Parkway to serve the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department.
If approved Tuesday, the lease agreement will go to Port Royal Town Council for potential final approval on Wednesday.
The Burton-area station, slated for property annexed into Port Royal, would accompany the end of the department’s contractual relationship with Burton Fire District at the end of the year. If the new station isn’t built by the start of next year, the lease would allow Beaufort-Port Royal firefighters to temporarily use a nearby former boat dealership building.
The cost of rent would total close to $5 million over the 30-year lease. The city and town could extend the lease up to 15 years.
The proposed agreement has been objected to by some who say the project should have gone to public bid. City officials say the deal with developer Sam Levin and property owner Scott Chapman is within the law and addresses a need for a fire facility in the area identified by an independent study.
This story will be updated.
