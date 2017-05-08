Burton man charged after argument with wife takes violent turn

A Burton man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a physical fight between him and his wife in front of their two small children, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
He and his wife began to argue because he left their Possum Hill Road home without waking her to watch their children, according to the report. The wife woke up to find one of their small children in the road and the other in a parked car honking the horn, she told deputies.
The verbal argument turned physical, and both husband and wife alleged that they had been pushed or hit, according to the report. The husband admitted to putting his hands on his wife’s throat, where deputies would find scratches and bruising. Both had bite marks and scratches.
The 36-year-old man is charged with second-degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor, and is being held in Beaufort County Detention Center, according to online records. His bond is set at $10,000, and he remained incarcerated Monday afternoon.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
