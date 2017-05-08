Imagine waking up to a truck and grill in your yard, but no barbecue leftovers

A Shell Point Road resident woke up on Sunday morning to find a truck and an industrial-sized barbecue grill on a trailer in his front yard.
He wasn’t a lucky sweepstakes winner. It wasn’t a surprise block party. Someone had driven off the road and left their truck behind.
Deputies found that the driver had left his wallet, passport, medication and credit cards in the unlocked truck, according to a Beaufort county Sheriff’s Office report. They took a trip a few blocks over to the address on his license to have a chat.
The driver later told deputies that he “must have fallen asleep” at the wheel around 1 a.m., when he ran off the road and got stuck in the culvert. He then decided to just walk back to his Dogwood Street home and come back to get his truck at a decent hour since he wasn’t hurt.
The driver told deputies he hadn’t had a drop to drink the day before, but he had been grilling out on Fripp Island all day, according to the report. He said he wasn’t worried about leaving his belongings on the side of the road because he didn’t think anyone would mess with it.
He said he didn’t know it was a crime to leave the scene of an accident, but he was reminded with a citation for the offense, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
