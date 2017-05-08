This bright motorcycle - a fixture in a Dale backyard for years - is suddenly gone

A colorful motorcycle that has been in the same spot in Dale for years was stolen overnight Saturday.
The orange and red Kawasaki ZX-10 worth about $4,000 hasn’t been out on the road in about seven years, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The motorcycle had been stored in the victim’s backyard on a small road off of Keans Neck Road.
The motorcycle was stolen between about 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to the report.
According to the owner, a few people had asked about purchasing the motorcycle recently, but there are currently no suspects, according to the report.
