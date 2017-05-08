Burton man faces drug charge after napping in car that wasn’t his

A 40-year-old Burton man was allegedly found “grossly intoxicated” and asleep in a Chevrolet Camaro that wasn’t his in a grocery store parking lot over the weekend, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
After several attempts, a deputy was able to wake the man by knocking on the car window in the Shanklin Road Food Lion in Burton on Saturday shortly after midnight, according to the report. The man allegedly had a difficult time opening the door and set of the car’s alarm, the report said. He attempted to turn it off by repeatedly hitting the trunk release button. He told the deputy the owner of the car drove him there but had left, but couldn’t explain why.
While getting out of the car, a small bag allegedly holding about .5 grams of cocaine fell onto the ground and the man began to stomp on it, according to the report. The man and the drugs were successfully put into the deputy’s vehicle and the Camaro was towed, the report said.
The man was charged with possession of cocaine and public disorderly conduct and is being held in Beaufort County Detention Center with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, according to online detention center records. His bond for the two charges was set a $5,257.50.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments