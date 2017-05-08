Meet the new Lady's Island Wal-Mart stoplight

A new stoplight, necessary to accommodate traffic expected when the new Wal-Mart Super Center opens on May 17, 2017, has been put up at the intersection of Sea Island Parkway and Airport Circle and is nearly ready. Full activation is scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2017.
Jay KarrStaff video
Daryan Payne reports she was raped by Brian Walls on Dec. 6, 2016, at the Howard Johnson hotel in Beaufort. Payne said she was trying to escape from Walls and found herself more than 50 yards into the marsh behind the hotel. This is the audio of her 911 call. The footage was provided by the Beaufort Police Department. It has been edited for length and sound quality.
An over-the-road truck driver shows, on May 4, 2017, how trailers are attached to tractors by a pintle hook. He also discussed the other connections like electrical lines, air brake hoses and chains that keep the combination safe.
Kelsey Price, of Humble Hills Farms in Ridgeland, shows off, on May 3, 2017, the Nigerian dwarf goats that participate in her baby goat yoga sessions and answers the question: what happens if a baby goat goes to the bathroom on you?
Flounder, who was found in Seabrook in March with two gunshot wounds at about 6 weeks old, had to have her hind right leg amputated. Now she and the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital are on a mission to find her a forever home to show her the love that she didn't receive at the beginning of her life.
Jamol Horton was found shot at this home on Oak Park Road in the Wagon Branch area of Ridgeland on the morning of May 2, 2017. He later died at a Savannah hospital. The shooting scene is shown here on May 3, 2017. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person or persons involved in the shooting.
Four candidates are running for a single seat on Port Royal Town Council. Leading up to the May 16 election, they shared what they love about Port Royal and what they hope to achieve for the town's future in a forum hosted Tuesday night by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Video producer Ashley Jean Reese rode along on a UH-1 Iroquois "Huey" military utility helicopter at the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The helicopter was previously flown in the Vietnam War and possibly Dessert Storm, according to a volunteer at the event. Ride along with her as the helicopter flies over Beaufort.