Meet the new Lady's Island Wal-Mart stoplight

A new stoplight, necessary to accommodate traffic expected when the new Wal-Mart Super Center opens on May 17, 2017, has been put up at the intersection of Sea Island Parkway and Airport Circle and is nearly ready. Full activation is scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2017.
Jay Karr Staff video
An over-the-road truck driver shows, on May 4, 2017, how trailers are attached to tractors by a pintle hook. He also discussed the other connections like electrical lines, air brake hoses and chains that keep the combination safe.

Flounder, who was found in Seabrook in March with two gunshot wounds at about 6 weeks old, had to have her hind right leg amputated. Now she and the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital are on a mission to find her a forever home to show her the love that she didn't receive at the beginning of her life.

Jamol Horton was found shot at this home on Oak Park Road in the Wagon Branch area of Ridgeland on the morning of May 2, 2017. He later died at a Savannah hospital. The shooting scene is shown here on May 3, 2017. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person or persons involved in the shooting.

