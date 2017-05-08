On a (long) roll: Adult tricycle stolen in Louisiana shows up on St. Helena Island

An adult tricycle reported stolen in Lake Charles, La., somehow made it’s way to St. Helena Island, where it was found in the middle of the road shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.
The blue Schwinn Meridian was reportedly in the roadway at Lands End Road and Lands End Way, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. There was some damage to the back wheels and one of the reflective lights was smashed, but the serial number was just fine. It was on the side of the road when a deputy arrived.
Sheriff’s Office deputies let the Lake Charles Police Department know how the victim can get his bike back.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments