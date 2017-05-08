What you need to know to vote in Port Royal’s upcoming election

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:07 Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute Pause 2:41 ‘They raped me’: 911 call from marsh records Beaufort girl’s cry for help 1:53 That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770 2:00 How will Hunting Island be rebuilt? 1:59 Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care 1:18 Downed trees from Hurricane Matthew pulled from Hunting Island's forest 0:23 You're going to love this view of 'Little Blue' 1:17 Fire at Beaufort County Black Chamber accidental, Fire Chief says 1:46 Firefighter after water rescue: 'I thought about my own grandfather' 1:11 'More endurance and less speed': Emma Dewey on her recovery so far Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Four candidates are running for a single seat on Port Royal Town Council. Leading up to the May 16 election, they shared what they love about Port Royal and what they hope to achieve for the town's future in a forum hosted Tuesday night by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce. Joan McDonough jmcdonough@islandpacket.com