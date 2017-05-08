What you need to know to vote in Port Royal’s upcoming election

Those who want to cast absentee votes for the upcoming Port Royal special election can do so this week.
In-person absentee voting will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Beaufort County elections office, 15 John Galt Road in the Burton area. The final day for absentee voting will be May 15, and the elections office will remain open until 5 p.m.
A sample ballot is available online at www.bcgov.net/vote.
A special election to fill a Town Council seat will be held May 16. Patty Crower, Bob Ellis, Marjorie Lamb and Darryl Owens are running for the seat opened by the death of former Councilman Vernon DeLoach in February.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the following precincts:
Port Royal 1, 2: Town Hall, 700 Paris Avenue.
Burton 1A: Burton Wells Recreation Center, 1 Middleton Recreation Drive.
Burton 2A, 2B: Community Bible Church, 638 Parris Island Gateway.
Burton 2C: Lovehouse Ministries, 423 Parris Island Gateway.
