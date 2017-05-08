Guess which Beaufort County high school was named second most challenging in SC, 240th in nation

Hilton Head Island High School has been named one of America’s Most Challenging High Schools, according to a list published Friday by The Washington Post. The calculation measures how successfully schools challenge their students.
The high school ranked 240th nationally out of 2,323 schools that qualified. Statewide, it earned the No. 2 spot of the 18 South Carolina high schools on the list. Only Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston was ranked higher, at No. 50 nationwide.
The ranking is based on an index formula that divides the number of Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Advanced International Certificate of Education tests given at a school each year by the number of seniors who graduated that year.
Hilton Head High School’s ratio was 4.685. A ratio of 1.000, the benchmark for making the national list, means the school had as many tests as graduates.
About 12 percent of high schools nationwide made the 2017 list.
In 2016, Hilton Head Island High School had a national ranking of 898. Five other South Carolina high schools ranked higher.
The full list can be found online here.
