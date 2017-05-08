Firm earns statewide honors for Boundary Street information campaign

Williams Group PR, a full-service Lowcountry public relations and marketing firm, earned South Carolina recognition for its ongoing campaign involving the $33 million Boundary Street improvement project in Beaufort, according to a news release.
The Public Relations Society of America’s South Carolina chapter awarded its Mercury Award of Merit for community relations to Williams Group PR during the annual honors celebration in Columbia on May 4.
The annual Mercury Awards recognize excellence in public relations and marketing in South Carolina. To avoid bias, entries are judged by accredited experts from outside the state.
Comments