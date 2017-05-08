Beaufort News

May 08, 2017 11:03 AM

Firm earns statewide honors for Boundary Street information campaign

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Williams Group PR, a full-service Lowcountry public relations and marketing firm, earned South Carolina recognition for its ongoing campaign involving the $33 million Boundary Street improvement project in Beaufort, according to a news release.

The Public Relations Society of America’s South Carolina chapter awarded its Mercury Award of Merit for community relations to Williams Group PR during the annual honors celebration in Columbia on May 4.

The annual Mercury Awards recognize excellence in public relations and marketing in South Carolina. To avoid bias, entries are judged by accredited experts from outside the state.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute

Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute 1:07

Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute
Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute 1:07

Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute
6 things moms really want for Mother's Day 0:48

6 things moms really want for Mother's Day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos