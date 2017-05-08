Looking to volunteer? Here are some opportunities

American Red Cross of Lowcountry SC
The Palmetto Service Center of the American Red Cross serves Beaufort, Hampton, Jasper and Colleton counties. Volunteers are needed for help with preparing for, responding to, and recovering from disasters and assisting our service members and their families. Specific tasks include some office work, responding to home fires, assisting with community outreach, providing emergency communications to service members, and much more. Ongoing positions available with flexible schedule. Find more information at redcross.org/sc or by contacting Carly Fountain at 843-480-4247, carly.fountain@redcross.org or Becky Bowie at becky.bowie@redcross.org. Visit redcross.org/sc/volunteer to apply.
Art League Hilton Head Island
Volunteers needed to help with office tasks such as data entry, work with marketing committee, work with membership committee, work in gallery and help at the art academy. Requirements: must have own transportation. How to sign up or for more information: Call Kristen at 843-681-5060 or email Mary Ann at maryann.hanna78@gmail.com. Length of volunteer request depends on the task — may be ongoing or task specific but can meet volunteer needs. Locations: Art League Hilton Head Island, Art League Gallery, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, and Art League Academy, 106 Cordillo Parkway.
The Bargain Box of Hilton Head
Needs volunteers at the thrift shop. If you want to work weekly shifts of 3 hours or more, contact Arlene Walker, BB Volunteer Chair, 843-422-0761. www.thebargainboxofhiltonhead.org
Beaufort History Museum
Needs volunteers for its Volunteer Greeter Program to make initial contact with patrons, aid the docents by directing visitors to exhibits or existing tours, answer general, non-history-related questions about the museum, collect visitor information and take tickets. The requirements include joining the museum, attending a two-hour training session, being available for duty at the museum approximately six hours per month and volunteering for duties at occasional special events. As part of the training, greeters will “shadow” a seasoned docent/greeter for a minimum of three hours prior to working a scheduled shift. For more information, call 559-362-3237 or email lburleyknowles@beauforthistorymuseum.com. The museum is located in the Arsenal, 713 Craven St., Beaufort.
Bike Ambassador Program
The program, started by the Town of Hilton Head Island Bicycle Advisory Committee, is seeking volunteers for the upcoming tourist season. All volunteers must attend a two-hour training session from 6 to 8 p.m. May 10 and again June 7 at the Palmetto Dunes Fire Station, located just inside the PD entrance. Volunteers will be provided yellow vests or T-shirts to designate them as “HHI Biking Ambassadors” and will be provided maps, safety tips, and informational fliers for the bicyclists using our leisure trails. Ambassadors ride two-hour shifts on Sundays or Mondays during the summer season from May 28 to Aug. 6. In addition, volunteers also can post themselves at various stationary locations to answer questions from visitors. For more information, contact Carmen Oliver at HHIBikingAmbassadors@gmail.com.
Bluffton Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine
Needs medical and non-medical volunteers for Bluffton and Ridgeland clinics. VIM will train for the position you choose. Flexible four-hour commitments offered. For contact information and an online application, go to BJVIM.org. You can also email the volunteer coordinator at ppantano@bjvim.org or call the clinic at 843-706-7090.
Born to Read
Needs volunteers to visit and deliver literacy gift bags with books and materials to new mothers at Coastal Community Hospital (Bluffton), Hilton Head Hospital, and Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Visits are made to the new parents between 10 a.m. and noon. Volunteers receive training in how to counsel parents about their critical role as their child’s first and most important teacher and may choose the schedule for their hospital visits. For more information, go to borntoread.org. Interested volunteers are asked to call 843-379- 3350. Born to Read is a nonprofit working to promote early childhood literacy.
Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island
Needs a wide variety of volunteers for multiple programs throughout the year. Background check and volunteer application are required. Call Micki Schiffman at 843-689-3646 or visit www.bgclowcountry.org/volunteer-2.
▪ Afterschool homework help: First through fifth grades, 3 to 4:30 p.m. and sixth through 12th grades, 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday during school year. One-on-one or small group assistance depending on situation. Volunteer may choose all or one of the days available. Personal orientation given.
▪ Reading Buddies: Reading practice for kindergarten through third grade, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m Monday through Thursday by arrangement.
▪ Learning Activities Class Assistance: Helping hands in art classes, K-1 activity centers, and many more.
▪ Teach a skill, a craft, a lifelong joy: We have volunteers who teach photography, ballet, zumba dance, ballet, guitar, knitting and crochet, tennis and golf. Also personal finance, cooking, healthy habits, life skills. Do you have something you would share for one hour a week? We furnish supplies and organizational support. Need volunteers to help in Art Room, Technology Room, Science Projects, etc.
▪ Play a game: Teach card and board games, with interpersonal skills along the way.
▪ Skills coaching: Soccer and basketball and gym games, billiards and ping pong in our game rooms, 3:30 to 7 p.m. weekdays during school year.
▪ Assistance in sports classes: Classes taught by staff or outside coaches for older elementary, middle and high school members in tennis, soccer and basketball. Monday through Friday according to club schedule.
▪ Referees and scorers for league games in basketball: Approximately six to eight games per season in our gym.
▪ Help with club fundraising events: Pedal for Kids community bicycle ride, Spring Gala (March 18), Candy Cane Classic golf tournament
The Cancer Thrift Store of Beaufort
Needs ongoing volunteers to assist with sorting donations, organizing items in the store, light cleaning, and general customer service. To sign up, visit the store at 129 Burton Hill Road, Suite E, Beaufort, or speak with the store manager at 843-524-3100. Store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteer hours are flexible. The Cancer Thrift Store’s mission is to help the local community, especially those battling cancer through financial, emotional and educational support. www.cancerthriftstore.com
Caring Neighbors
Needs volunteers to assist neighbors in a variety of ways: Driving to grocery shopping or errands, etc.; visit at home; call to chat; go for a walk; assist with home chores. Requirements: Valid driver’s license and car insurance if driving neighbors; ability to pass a background check. To sign up, go to caring-neighbors.org and click on the Get Involved tab. Read the information in this section of the website and fill out the three forms found there. For more information, email Caringneighbors@hotmail.com or call 843-368-2096. Volunteer request is ongoing. You can volunteer as often as you like, and opportunities range from 1 to 3 hours. Caring Neighbors is a group of volunteers serving neighbors in the Bluffton community, but it welcomes volunteers from anywhere.
The Children’s Center
There are opportunities for people to help in classrooms, homework helpers, work on committees with its board, share a talent like an art project, music or another special program. The organization always has landscape upkeep and office help that can be done. Volunteers who work in the classrooms with our students are required to pass a background check, which the organization will initiate. Visit the volunteer tab at www.thechildrenscentersc.org to find details and necessary paperwork requirements. Will work with volunteer’s schedule. For more information contact Jody Levitt at 843-681-2739 or info@thechildrenscentersc.org.
The Church Mouse Thrift Shop
Seeking volunteers throughout the organization to work in clothing and sorting clothing, cashier station, housewares, “man cave” area (which includes sporting goods and other items), and general customer support. Requirements: Cheerful and giving people who want to contribute their time and talent. To sign up, go to the Church Mouse at 78 Arrow Road located in Cypress Square on Hilton Head Island or call the store manager, Deb Wood, at 843-785-2322. Ongoing need for volunteers. Requesting one shift a week, which is approximately 2 1/2 hours. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The thrift shop is a charitable ministry of Saint Luke’s Church. churchmousethrift.com
Coastal Discovery Museum
▪ Do you love history and nature? The museum is looking for an enthusiastic and welcoming personality to greet guests as they come into the museum. The museum also would like someone who would be comfortable with labeling and restocking store merchandise and ringing up sales in the register. Shifts are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers would be required to volunteer for two shifts per month. Contact Jennifer Stupica at 843-689-6767, ext. 222.
▪ Needs volunteers to join the museum’s landscape maintenance volunteer group from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Volunteers should be capable of working outdoors, willing to help with a variety of tasks including: pruning, raking, painting, weeding, general gardening, lifting and moving objects of moderate weight and other minor maintenance tasks. Contact Carlos Chacon at cchacon@coastaldiscovery.org or 843-689-6767, ext. 226
Family Promise of Beaufort County
Seeking front desk greeters and adults to stay overnight with its families. The front desk greeters will work at the Day Center to greet guests, answer phones, and provide clerical support for the staff. Openings are available for either the morning or afternoon shifts Sunday through Saturday. Volunteers are needed to stay overnight with the families in host congregations located in Beaufort, Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island. Stay once a week, twice a month, or once a month — you decide the area and how often you can assist. Training is provided. To sign up, call 843-815-4211 or email minervafamilypromise@gmail.com. familypromisebeaufortcounty.org.
Friends of the Hilton Head Library
Needs a communications director and marketing director to serve on its Board of Directors. The communication director responsibilities are: Newsletter production (three times per year); Maintenance of Constant Contact database and use to send eblasts to membership; attendance at board meetings on second Tuesday of each month; Work with marketing director to develop mailings to current membership and outreach for new members; maintain the Friends’ website (not required). Marketing director responsibilities are: attendance at board meetings on second Tuesday of each month; public relations using local media; fundraising; annual Birdies for Charity appeal with the Heritage Classic Foundation social networking. To apply or get more information, email secretary@friendshhlibrary.org.
Friends of Savannah Coastal Wildlife Refuges
Needs volunteers to serve as visitor assistants, docents, and shuttle drivers at Pinckney Island NWR. Visitor assistants will greet and check in participants in accessibility shuttle tours, provide information about the refuge, and help visitors plan their activities while on Pinckney Island NWR. Docents and shuttle drivers will be given individual training. To sign up, go to coastalrefuges.org, Pinckney Island Programs and Accessibility, then choose Volunteer Needed. For more information, email johnpetr17@gmail.com or judyeastman2@gmail.com.
Good Neighbor Free Medical Clinic of Beaufort
Needs medical providers (physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and registered nurses); administrative and clerical support; website and social media designer and manager, public relations and donor support; and building maintenance assistance. This is an ongoing request. Volunteer schedule will be arranged by mutual agreement. To sign up, call the clinic at 843-470-9088 to arrange a meeting. www.gnfmcbeaufort.org
Hilton Head Health Systems
Seeking help in all ongoing positions, both clinical and non-clinical at all of its sites. (Hilton Head Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Bluffton Medical Campus, Bluffton Okatie Outpatient Center). Anyone interested can get information or an application from HiltonHeadRegional.com/volunteering or coastalhospital.com/volunteering or they can contact Terrilyn Sassmann, manager of Volunteer Services, at 843-689-8201. No previous experience is needed.
Hilton Head Heroes
▪ Needs volunteers to be local host families. Host families meet and greet our Hero families at 4 p.m. each Sunday and help them check into the Hero House in The Sea Pines Resort. They are the Hero family's phone contact during their week stay. The next Sunday the hosts are available to check them out at 10 a.m. and bid them farewell. Tours of the Hilton Head Heroes House are also available by appointment each Sunday at 2 p.m. Call Nancy Kelly at 843-686-6856 for a tour appointment. Groups welcomed. To volunteer to host one of our Heroes, call Marilyn Healy at 732-598-8869 or Jan Raisch at 843-816-4050. Nonprofit is dedicated to bringing families with children suffering from life-threatening illnesses to Hilton Head Island for weeklong resort vacations. hhheroes.com
▪ Hilton Head Heroes is looking for a volunteer(s) to help our silent auction committee for its Gourmet Gala and Elegant Evening on Nov. 3 at the TidePointe Clubhouse. This event is the biggest fundraiser of the year. Strong organizational skills a must. The Volunteer will work with the director to help organize collected items, preparing them for the auction in November. Items are collected by volunteers in the community. Flexible schedule. Call Lindy Russell at 843-422-6343 for more information.
Hilton Head Island Safe Harbour
Needs drivers who can transport island seniors to locations on the island, such as to the grocery store, medical appointments, etc. Requirements: Current driver’s license, proof of insurance and a background check. Application can be downloaded from the website, www.hhisafeharbour.org or by calling the office, 843-671-7233. For more information or details, contact David Voyles, executive director, at 843-671-7233. There is an ongoing need for volunteers as our organization grows. Volunteers have the freedom to choose when and how often they volunteer. Snowbirds are welcome to join the volunteer team when they are on the island.
Hospice Community Thrift
Needs volunteers who can sort as well as cashiers. Contact Mimi or Sherry at 843-689-5455. There are no set hours; volunteers contribute time when they can. Hospice Community Thrift is a thrift shop raising money for Hospice Care of the Low Country, a nonprofit hospice.
The Hospital Auxiliary
Needs volunteers for gift shops at Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital. Convenient hours and close to home. For more information, contact Terri Sassman, volunteer services coordinator at 843-689-8201.
Litter Box
Needs eBay sales and processing associates, clothing processing associates and general cashier and sales associates. Must work a minimum four-hour shift. To sign up, call Brandy at 843-842-6369. The Litter Box is a nonprofit thrift store that works directly under the Hilton Head Humane Association in effort to supply homes for animals.
The Literacy Center
Needs volunteer tutors for its Adult Education and Family Literacy programs. If you can only commit to a limited time, substitute tutors and one-on-one tutors are needed. A high school degree is required. The Adult Program needs volunteers September through May. The Family Literacy 360 Program has 6-week sessions September through May. To sign up, go to www.theliteracycenter.org or for Bluffton and Beaufort, call Ann Skinner, program manager, at 843-815-6616; for Hilton Head Island, call Mike Powers, program manager, at 843-681-6655; or for Family Literacy 360, call Merle Williams, program manager, at 843-681-6655.
LowCountry Habitat for Humanity
Volunteer orientation is held at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at 616 Parris Island Gateway in Beaufort. For more information, go to lowcountryhabitat.org, contact Lee McSavaney, volunteer coordinator, at 843-522-3500 or email info@lowcountryhabitat.org. There is a need for all types of abilities and skill levels. What the organization needs:
▪ Help with construction of new homes; no experience necessary.
▪ Help with a variety of roles at our ReStore.
▪ Join the team of volunteer craftsmen who build and paint our Beaufort collection of porch furniture.
▪ Help in the office.
▪ Help with community outreach events.
▪ Serve on various committees.
▪ Also seeking individuals who can help train partner families on topics such as finance and budgeting, legal issues, home maintenance and more.
Lowcountry Legal Volunteers
Needs retired attorney volunteers (either with or without their 415 certification) to draft pleadings, conduct client in-take meetings and attend court hearings with the executive attorney. The organization also is looking for paralegal and administrative volunteers. For more information, go to info@lclv.org or call 843-815-1570. Lowcountry Legal Volunteers is a nonprofit organization that provides free, legal services and education to low-income individuals and families in Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties.
Meals on Wheels Bluffton/Hilton Head
Needs delivery driver volunteers. Must have your own vehicle. To sign up or for more information, call 843-689-8334 or visit www.lowmow.org. Meals on Wheels provides regular and special dietary meals to those in need five days a week and 52 weeks a year.
Memory Matters
Volunteers needed in our social day program. The organization has expanded and needs help with camaraderie and companionship. Flexible schedule with shifts Monday to Friday. For more information, go to Memory-Matters.org or call Melissa at 842-842-6688.
The Mercy Mission Jasper County
Seeking volunteers to work in the thrift shop and food pantry. Requesting one 3-hour shift each week. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The Mercy Mission, 19869 Whyte Hardee Blvd. (U.S. 17) in Hardeeville, is a ministry of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Charleston. Background check required. Grand opening is May 20. To volunteer, contact Margie Tomczak at 843-290-3890.
Neighborhood Outreach Connection
Needs ongoing volunteers for afterschool tutors, administrative help, event planners, and fundraisers. Volunteer application and background check required. Email admin@noc-sc.org to sign up. For more information, call 843-681-4100 or email. admin@noc-sc.org. Locations in Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort. www.noc-sc.org
Operation R&R
Needs private owners who would be willing to donate use of their rental units for a four- to seven-night stay from September thru mid-May for previously deployed military families from Fort Stewart and Fort Hunter Army bases and Beaufort and Parris Island Marine bases. The organization will work directly with members of its Board of Directors for arrangement of keys, passes, cleaning, etc. To sign up, call either Dr. Grant Evans at 614-314-6074 or email gpe5253@gmail.com for information. The Operation R&R season runs each season from September thru May as most rental properties are rented all summer. If your rental is with a local management company, R&R can work through and with them as well. operationrestandrelax.org
Osprey Village Inc.
Needs volunteers for Okatie and Hilton Head Island thrift store locations. No requirements. To sign up, contact Tori Kehrer at 843-645–4505 or complete the website email form at www.ospreyvillage.org
Programs for Exceptional People
Seeking a volunteer who has a strong background in human resources who can assist the executive director and Board of Directors in making both HR policy as well as assisting with operational/administrative projects. If you’re interested, email Rick Dean at richardjdean@roadrunner.com. The mission of Programs for Exceptional People is to “promote independence, social interaction, and employment opportunities for adults who live with intellectual disabilities.”
St. Francis Thrift Shop
Seeking friendly, enthusiastic volunteers to help three or more hours a week. The shop has an ongoing need for cashiers, electronics testing, furniture sales, sorting of donations, pricing, people with internet sales experience and volunteers to assist shoppers. To sign up or for more information, go to the store or call store manager Hal Wieland at 843-689-6563. Store is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The nonprofit is located at 6 Southwood Park Drive on Hilton Head Island. www.stfrancisthriftshophhi.org
The Salvation Army
Needs volunteers to help with light office work, working in food pantry, as well as Family Store help. Individual must be at least 18 years old. Volunteer schedule will be arranged by mutual agreement. For more information, go to www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/beaufort or www.facebook.com/tsalowcountry. Office: 2505 North St., 843-524-3727. Store: 164 Robert Smalls Parkway, 843-524-5206
SCORE
Needs volunteers who desire to mentor individuals wishing to start a company, assist companies already in business who need help, presenter for numerous business-related subjects, serve on various leadership positions in the organization and fund raise as needed. Mainly north of the Broad River. Chapter located on Hilton Head Island. There are no specific requirements. Contact SCORE at 843-524-7866, Paul Fuetterer, or 843-470-0800 and leave a message. Time is up to individual and can be ongoing as needed. SCORE is a national nonprofit organization. An ethics statement is provided for understanding and signature. Monthly meeting held at HHI/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. www.SCORE.org
Second Helpings
Seeking volunteers to load and upload trucks and drive the food to food pantries, soup kitchens and other agencies providing food to those in need. Regular weekly and monthly shifts are available as well as on-call fill in spots when crew members are unable to fulfill their shifts. Must be able to lift 20 pounds or more of food items. Positions for drivers as well. Routes include Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort. Must have valid SC driver's license and complete a volunteer orientation program. Contact Lili Coleman, executive director, at 843-689-3689 or officeadmin@secondhelpingslc.org, label email: truck volunteer. www.secondhelpingslc.org
Sea Island Rotary Club
Seeking volunteer dentists, hygienists and assistants who would like to help with a mobile dental outreach program. Requirements: current malpractice insurance and SC state dental license. You do not need to join our Rotary club. To sign up and for more information, contact Dr. Chuck Ingle at docingle@me.com. We are looking for dentists who could volunteer once a year, every six months or quarter. This program will start very soon. seaislandrotaryclub.org
United Way of the Lowcountry
Needs reading tutors throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties for its Read Indeed tutor program. The organization is currently tutoring kindergarten through third grade in 10 schools. Volunteers should have a love for children and reading. Its goal is to assist both school districts in getting all students reading on grade level by the time they reach the fourth grade. This tutoring occurs during the school day throughout the school year. Tutors can volunteer one day per week or multiple days if they wish for 1 to 2 hours each visit. Contact Bethany Marcinkowski, bethanym@uwlowcountry.org or 843-837-2000 for additional information or to sign up. www.uwlowcountry.org
Volunteers in Medicine Clinic Hilton Head Island
VIM is always accepting new volunteers to help take care of its growing patient population – 4 hours a week, or 4 hours a month — it’s up to you. VIM will work with your schedule, and snowbirds are welcome. VIM currently needs professional volunteers: physicians, orthopedists, psychiatrists, ophthalmologists, optometrists, psychologists, dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, clinical assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, physical therapists, X-ray technicians and electronic medical record transcriptionists. To support the professional volunteers, VIM has openings for interpreters (Spanish/English), wellness program volunteers and appointment reminder callers. To sign up, go to www.vimclinic.org or email the director of volunteers, Stan Stolarcyk at sstolarcyk@vimclinic.org or call 843-681-6612, ext. 238.
Wish Upon A Horse
Seeking volunteers who can commit to 1 to 3 hours per week for an eight-week session. Volunteers will be trained on various aspects of horse leading, side walking and other participant needs. No prior experience is necessary, and opportunities are year-round. For more information, contact Erin Sullivan at info@wishuponahorsehhi.org. The organization is a nonprofit therapeutic riding center in Sea Pines.
Attention organizations that need volunteers
To be included in the listing, send an email with the subject “Volunteer information” to Sandra Ross at sross@islandpacket.com with the following information:
- The name of the organization
- What kind of help you are seeking
- Requirements (if any)
- How to sign up
- The organization’s website, if there is one
- Contact information to request more details
- Length of volunteer request (if it’s ongoing or limited to a certain time period)
- Other applicable information
These items will run periodically on a space-available basis.
