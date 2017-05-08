Beaufort News

May 08, 2017 9:55 AM

Dragonboat Beaufort team wins in Charleston

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

The Dragonboat Beaufort race team took home medals from the Draongboat Charleston Festival on Saturday.

The local team of paddlers made up of cancer survivors and supporters took gold in the cancer survivor division and silver in Division C.

Dragonboat Beaufort will play host to the organization’s fifth annual Dragonboat Race Day in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on June 24. The event is still looking for teams of 20-25 paddlers.

Businesses, community organizations and school groups are encouraged to participate. Training will be provided.

Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute
Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute
