Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting death

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that was reported early Friday morning.
Deputies were called to the intersection of Rose Mary Road and Point South Drive around 5:30 a.m. to find a truck in a ditch, according to a Jasper County Sun Times news report.
The driver, Darrell Hamilton, 31, of Mackay Point Road, was found dead from a gunshot wound and was slumped over the steering wheel, Sheriff Chris Malphrus told the newspaper.
Malphrus said the Sheriff’s Office has persons of interest in the case.
This story will be updated.
