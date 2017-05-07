Guns, ammo, knife stolen in northern Beaufort County

Six guns, a knife and ammunition were reported stolen from various northern Beaufort County owners at the end of the week.
A $700 pistol was reported stolen from a the glove box of a vehicle parked on Christine Drive on Lady’s Island on Friday and a $500 pistol was reported stolen from the glove box of a different vehicle parked on Sams Point Way on Lady’s Island on Thursday, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Another pistol, a fishing knife and an undisclosed number of bullets were reported stolen from a vehicle in Habersham on Friday after being kept in the car overnight, according to another Sheriff’s Office report. Their estimated value was approximately $440.
A pistol, antique rifle and shotgun were stolen from a Ball Park Road home on St. Helena Island on Saturday, according to another report. They went missing between Wednesday and Friday and the owner’s juvenile son allegedly admitted to stealing the guns and has been petitioned to Family Court, according to the report.
