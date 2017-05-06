Boater rescued after vessel capsized between Fripp and Hilton Head islands

A boater was rescued Friday evening after his vessel capsized while attempting to make the trip from Fripp Island to Hilton Head Island.
“The conditions were not favorable, it was blowing 20 mph wind,” Beaufort Water Search and Rescue skipper Clay Emminger said Saturday morning. “It was pretty sporty out there.”
Choppy water and high winds caused the 11-foot Boston Whaler boat to flip, sending the boater — described only as an adult male — overboard.
Emminger said the man spent about three hours in the water — in part, attempting to save the boat — before reaching the shores of St. Phillips Island.
The private 4,700 acre island is owned by media mogul Ted Turner.
Local rescue crews, along with a S.C. Department of Natural Resources team, located the boater. However, the boat was lost.
“We put him on the rescue boat and wrapped him up in blankets,” Emminger said.
The boater was taken to Station Creek Boat Landing on St. Helena Island where he was met by personnel with Beaufort County EMS and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Bromage said Saturday that medics checked the boater for injuries and he was released on the scene.
Emminger said the rescue highlights the importance of “checking weather conditions before you take off on a trip.”
“This was the perfect example of what not to do,” he said.
