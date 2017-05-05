A popular Port Royal hideaway is losing its birds, but the town has a plan

A Port Royal landmark popular with photographers and nesting birds could be getting an overhaul.
The town’s cypress wetlands area is situated between Paris Avenue and Richmond Avenue and is home to egrets, ducks, herons and other birds, as well as alligators, snakes and turtles. The wetlands can also hold millions of gallons of rain runoff during a storm and, along with a network of smaller wetlands and ponds, serves as the bulk of the town’s drainage system.
The feathered population still makes a home in the wetlands but has declined in recent years. The town plans major work to deepen the open areas of the wetlands, clear invasive plants and better protect the rookeries for birds to have a safe place to nest.
“This is not a small project, by any means,” town engineer Tony Maglione said. “This is what the experts are telling us to do.”
A team of biologists and federal advisers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working on the plan.
Overhauling the wetlands would cost an estimated $350,000. That could be paid via $118,000 in existing stormwater money, a $100,000 federal grant and $132,000 raised by a proposed stormwater rate increase, Maglione said during a presentation to Town Council this week.
The fee increase would be about $10 a year and would raise the necessary money in two budget cycles.
The cost includes digging out the wetlands from its current depth of about 3 feet of water to 7 or 8 feet, Maglione said. Shallow areas serve as land bridges, allowing predators like racoons to access nests.
The organic material could be loaded and dumped down the street on an area of a former state property slated for redevelopment as a public park when the land sells.
The dredged material could also be used to construct a third island to serve as a rookery in the wetlands, saving money over the cost of hauling.
Work would begin in the late winter or early spring, when the weather is warm enough for the animals to be moving around.
“We wouldn’t want to be digging up gators with backhoes,” Maglione said.
The town began considering its upcoming budget with a workshop this week. Port Royal has invested heavily in what town officials view as an amenity for residents and visitors.
In April 2012, the town finished a project of more than $500,000 to complete a trail and boardwalk around and through the wetlands and to build an amphitheater off of Paris Avenue.
The town’s annual birthday celebration for the baby birds is scheduled for May 13 in the amphitheater.
