May 05, 2017

Live in Beaufort County? 60 or older? Read this

Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

A program to provide fresh food for older, low-income Beaufort County residents returns next month.

Residents ages 60 and older can apply for a $25 benefit, delivered in $5 checks. The vouchers can be used to buy fresh fruit and vegetables from eligible farmers and farmers markets.

To participate, Beaufort County residents must attend a distribution event, complete an application and provide proof of residency and household income. The program is administered by the S.C. Department of Social Services and Beaufort County’s agency on aging.

Participating locations and dates are:

▪  Beaufort Jasper EOC; 1905 Duke St., Beaufort; June 5 –until: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

▪  Scott Senior Center; 242 Scott Hill Rd, St. Helena Island; June 5, 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

▪  Bluffton Senior Center; 61 Ulmer Road, Bluffton; June 6, 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

▪  Booker T. Washington Senior Center; 182 Booker T. Washington Road, Yemassee; June 7, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

▪  Burton-Wells Senior Program; 1 Middleton Recreation Drive, Beaufort; June 8, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

▪  Port Royal Senior Center; 1514 Richmond, Port Royal; June 12, 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

▪  St. Helena Senior Center; 41 Ballpark Road, St. Helena Island; June 13, 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

