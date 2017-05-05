Beaufort News

May 05, 2017 10:45 AM

Here’s how Battery Creek styled it up for prom night

By Graham Cawthongcawthon@islandpacket.com
Recently, the Beaufort Gazette & Island Packet reached out to our schools, parents and students to share with us their photos of prom night. And the response was overwhelming. Among the dozens and dozens of submissions were several from Battery Creek High.Here’s a sample of the images we received. Want to see more? Click here. Thomas Heyward Academy rocked prom. And these photos prove it. Recognize these faces? 10 images from Beaufort Academy’s 2017 prom What prom looks like around Beaufort County Beaufort High’s best: Prom Night 2017 in photos  //[View the story "Battery Creek Prom 2017" on Storify]Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

