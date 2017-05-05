Are taxpayers getting the best deal on new fire station proposal?

Plans to build a new fire station along a growing corridor of northern Beaufort County are getting pushback from some who say the proposal should have gone to public bid to ensure taxpayers get the best deal.
Beaufort and Port Royal administrators say the proposed 30-year lease agreement with property owner Scott Chapman and developer Sam Levin to build the new facility — without opening the project to competition — is within the law. The property at 591 and 599 Robert Smalls Parkway fits needs in a area targeted for more fire service, officials add.
That shouldn’t stop the city and town from shopping for the best terms, said Beaufort Realtor John Trask of Lowcountry Real Estate. After 30 years, the lease will have cost about $5 million plus building maintenance for a facility the governments wouldn’t own, Trask noted.
“I don’t know why there needs to be a rush to cram it down citizens’ throats ... to get this sweetheart lease,” Trask told Port Royal Town Council during a workshop Wednesday. “I think it’s the responsible thing to do to open this up for bid.”
Trask’s business partner at Lowcountry Real Estate, Edward Dukes, and Beaufort builder Merritt Patterson have also reached out to public officials with similar concerns about the process.
Port Royal Town Councilman Tom Klein echoed Trask in asking whether the city and town are getting the best terms and wondered if there were options in the area that might be less pricy.
Levin declined to comment Thursday.
Beaufort city manager Bill Prokop dismissed Trask’s characterization of a “sweetheart lease” and said government officials have asked the developer for more options when the agreement ends. But those choices probably wouldn’t include eventual ownership, he said, citing possible changes in the relationship between the city and town over the term of the lease.
Asked why the lease was the best deal for the public, Prokop said there won’t be debt on the books and estimated the governments would have paid $12 million to Burton Fire District to serve the area over the same lease period.
A contract with Burton to cover the outlying areas of the city and town will expire at the end of the year and not be renewed. There is also an ongoing legal battle with the neighboring fire department related to how its costs for service are determined as the city and town grow in the Burton area.
The urgency of both issues factored in the mechanics of the deal.
As to whether the lease would set a precedent to avoid bidding out similar projects in the future, Prokop said “not at all; we’re not always in a lawsuit.”
“We’re doing the right thing in the right place to better protect and serve the citizens,” he said.
Part of the proposed deal is that an existing building on adjacent property, formerly used by a boat dealer and marine service business, can be used as a temporary station if needed until the new station is built. The facility gives the municipalities security amidst a tenuous relationship with neighboring Burton Fire District, Prokop said.
“At the end of the day, what we are doing is adding another fire station to the service area,” Port Royal town manager Van Willis said. “Regardless of all the other issues going on, we are adding another firehouse that would serve both the city the town and the Burton Fire District.”
City and town council members voted April 24 to continue negotiating the lease and an updated fire service agreement between Beaufort and Port Royal, which would include the growing town bearing a larger portion of the cost during the next three years.
Under the terms of the lease, the city and town would initially pay $113,652 a year, delivered in monthly rent of $9,471. The cost would increase every five years, culminating in monthly payments of $19,049.56 during the final years.
The new facility would mean hiring seven full-time firefighters and six part-timers. A nine-year-old fire truck recently placed in the department’s reserve fleet would be brought back into service, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said.
Port Royal will vote on approving both agreements May 10, and the contracts would go back before both councils for final approval. That vote is expected to happen this month.
