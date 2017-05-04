Beaufort News

May 04, 2017 3:17 PM

Beaufort, Battery Creek and Hilton Head residents: Your school board reps want to hear from you

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

Board of Education members representing the the Beaufort, Battery Creek and Hilton Head communities are hosting town hall meetings to hear from their constituents.

Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in the media center of Hilton Head Island High School, 70 Wilborn Road.

▪  Mary Cordray, District 8

▪  Christina Gwozdz, District 9

▪  Bill Payne, District 10

▪  JoAnn Orischak, District 11

Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Beaufort Elementary School, 1800 Prince St.

▪  Earl Campbell, District 1

▪  David Striebinger, District 2

▪  Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, District 3

▪  Joseph Dunkle, District 4

▪  Geri Kinton, District 5

To find your representative by map, visit http://www.beaufort.k12.sc.us/d_i_s_t_r_i_c_t/board_of_education/find_your_representative_by_map/

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

