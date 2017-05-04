Beaufort, Battery Creek and Hilton Head residents: Your school board reps want to hear from you

Board of Education members representing the the Beaufort, Battery Creek and Hilton Head communities are hosting town hall meetings to hear from their constituents.
Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in the media center of Hilton Head Island High School, 70 Wilborn Road.
▪ Mary Cordray, District 8
▪ Christina Gwozdz, District 9
▪ Bill Payne, District 10
▪ JoAnn Orischak, District 11
Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Beaufort Elementary School, 1800 Prince St.
▪ Earl Campbell, District 1
▪ David Striebinger, District 2
▪ Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, District 3
▪ Joseph Dunkle, District 4
▪ Geri Kinton, District 5
To find your representative by map, visit http://www.beaufort.k12.sc.us/d_i_s_t_r_i_c_t/board_of_education/find_your_representative_by_map/
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments