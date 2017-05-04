Commentary on driving brings gun threat during Beaufort traffic argument

A Beaufort County man told city police Wednesday that an erratic driver threatened to shoot him for commenting on his driving skills.
The man reported a white sedan with a male driver weaving through traffic on Sea Island Parkway near Geechie Road on Wednesday afternoon, Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said on Thursday.
When the men slowed at the intersection, the victim told police he shouted, “Nice driving back there,” Able said.
The pair continued to Beaufort near the corner of North and Adventure streets where the suspect held up a handgun and yelled out, “Talk to me again and I will shoot your a--,” Able said.
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 20s wearing an orange hat, white tank top and sunglasses, Able said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
