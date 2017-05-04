Puppy shot twice gets new lease on life

Flounder, who was found in Seabrook in March with two gunshot wounds at about six weeks old, had to have her hind right leg amputated. Now she, and the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, are on a mission to find her a forever home to show her the love that she didn't receive at the beginning of her life.
A truck driver demonstrates, on May 4, 2017, how trailers are attached to trucks by a pintle hook, with an electrical cable, two air brake lines -- one for emergencies -- and two chains to keep the trailer attached become detached.

Jamol Horton was found shot at this home on Oak Park Road in the Wagon Branch area of Ridgeland on the morning of May 2, 2017. He later died at a Savannah hospital. The shooting scene is shown here on May 3, 2017. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person or persons involved in the shooting.

We tag along with a couple of Beaufort Marines as they try out the Navy's new virtual reality trailer on April 28, 2017. The 53-foot trailer -- which is used as a recruiting tool for the Navy -- puts you in command of a river attack boat on a mission to extract a team of SEALs, and is one of the attractions for attendees of this weekend's Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show.

