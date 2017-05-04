Flounder, who was found in Seabrook in March with two gunshot wounds at about six weeks old, had to have her hind right leg amputated. Now she, and the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, are on a mission to find her a forever home to show her the love that she didn't receive at the beginning of her life.
Delayna EarleyStaff video
More Videos
1:34
Puppy shot twice gets new lease on life
2:31
Port Royal Vet: 'The reason she survived is because she is a fighter.'
0:51
How trailers are attached to trucks
1:09
Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview
0:47
Jamol Horton shooting scene in Ridgeland
0:37
The making of 'Little Blue' ... miniaturized
1:59
Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care
1:21
Sunday highlights from the air show
1:46
Firefighter after water rescue: 'I thought about my own grandfather'
1:15
Plane flies backwards and sideways at the Beaufort air show
1:02
The Blue Angels perform at the air show
1:33
What's Qigong? A woman shares how it changed her life
2:13
Up, up and away: "Huey" helicopter ride-along at the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show
Flounder, who was found in Seabrook in March with two gunshot wounds at about six weeks old, had to have her hind right leg amputated. Now she, and the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, are on a mission to find her a forever home to show her the love that she didn't receive at the beginning of her life.
A truck driver demonstrates, on May 4, 2017, how trailers are attached to trucks by a pintle hook, with an electrical cable, two air brake lines -- one for emergencies -- and two chains to keep the trailer attached become detached.
Jamol Horton was found shot at this home on Oak Park Road in the Wagon Branch area of Ridgeland on the morning of May 2, 2017. He later died at a Savannah hospital. The shooting scene is shown here on May 3, 2017. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person or persons involved in the shooting.
Flounder, who was found in Seabrook in March with two gunshot wounds at about six weeks old, had to have her hind right leg amputated. Now she, and the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, are on a mission to find her a forever home to show her the love that she didn't receive at the beginning of her life.
Four candidates are running for a single seat on Port Royal Town Council. Leading up to the May 16 election, they shared what they love about Port Royal and what they hope to achieve for the town's future in a forum hosted Tuesday night by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Video producer Ashley Jean Reese rode along on a UH-1 Iroquois "Huey" military utility helicopter at the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The helicopter was previously flown in the Vietnam War and possibly Dessert Storm, according to a volunteer at the event. Ride along with her as the helicopter flies over Beaufort.
More than 25 people practiced Tai Chi and Qigong, an ancient Chinese meditation, in Jarvis Creek Park on Hilton Head Island on April 29, 2017 – World Tai Chi and Qigong Day. The group meets three times a week and is open to the public for free.
We tag along with a couple of Beaufort Marines as they try out the Navy's new virtual reality trailer on April 28, 2017. The 53-foot trailer -- which is used as a recruiting tool for the Navy -- puts you in command of a river attack boat on a mission to extract a team of SEALs, and is one of the attractions for attendees of this weekend's Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show.