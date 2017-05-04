No kidding! Baby goat yoga has arrived in Ridgeland

For those looking for something a little different, Ridgeland farm owner Kelsey Price and Hilton Head Island yoga instructor April Lewis have teamed up to bring you what they are calling baby goat yoga.
Goat yoga is the suddenly popular fitness craze in which you practice yoga in the midst of baby Nigerian dwarf goats.
Price and Lewis’ have taken it a step further by adding ducks, chickens and maybe even a peacock or two, if one is nearby.
“It’s a little sillier; it’s a different kind of vibe than what you might be used to,” said Price on Wednesday as she gave a tour on her 10-acre farm on Driggers Lane where the goat yoga sessions are to be held. “They jump right on your back and nibble on your ears and on your finger tips,” she said of the goats. “They want to be involved in everything that’s going on.”
“They’re very cuddly and very friendly with people,” she added.
The guided yoga sessions will occur in a temporary pen on a grassy knoll on the farm and last an hour. The yoga is followed by a half-hour of light refreshment and socializing with your fellow yoga practitioners as well as Price’s farm animals.
There are still a few openings left for their first baby goat yoga event, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. this Saturday.
If you go:
Those interested in registering for a session, which costs $25, can contact Price at 843-368-6227, or on Humble Hills Farm Facebook page at www.facebook.com/humblehillsfarms/.
