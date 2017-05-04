Carpet replacement to close Beaufort Branch Library for a week

Beaufort County’s Beaufort Branch Library will be closed May 12-22 for new carpet installation.
The Beaufort District Collection, the library’s special local history and archives unit, will remain open during that period, according to a county news release.
The branch will continue to receive books through the book return and library members will be able to pick up their reserved books in the front lobby between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from May 15 through May 19. No other services will be available during the closure, the release said.
All other branches of the Beaufort County library system will remain open for normal operating hours during this time period.
