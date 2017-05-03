2 wrecks and 1 flaming truck slow traffic in Burton

Two wrecks and a car fire delayed some drive times around Burton on Wednesday.
A two-vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. at Laurel Bay Road and Stanley Farm Road sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Burton Fire District news release. Stanley Farm Road was blocked about 30 minutes.
Another two-car accident just past 3 p.m. at Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway slowed traffic but didn’t end in any injuries, according to the release.
A pickup truck with its cab consumed in fire was found on the side of Ramsey Road shortly after 4 p.m. with no driver on scene, according to the release. Firefighters put the fire out, and no injuries were reported.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
