She may have lost her leg, but has gained so much more

Just looking at her, you’d never know what she has been through in her short life.
Flounder, a Carolina Dog mixed-breed who was named after she was rehabilitated, was found cowering underneath of a shed in Seabrook in March 2017.
She had been shot twice, once from the front and once from behind, was starving and was covered in lice and other parasites. The veterinarians estimated her to be about six weeks old.
Beaufort County Animal Control brought her to the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital. Injuries to one leg — a bullet had shattered the femur in her back right leg — were so severe that the limb had to be amputated.
“The reason I think she survived is because she is an alpha personality, a fighter,” vet Marikay Campbell said.
After weeks of rehabilitation, Flounder — who got her name because, post surgery, she would roll over on her back and “flounder” about — was ready to be fostered and hopefully adopted.
The important question was by who?
That’s when the hospital staff thought about doing something different.
In order to ensure that Flounder went to the right family, Port Royal Veterinary Hospital used social media.
Interested families would have to write essays about why they would be the best choice to take her in.
Because Flounder is a special needs dog and is still learning to get along with other animals, it was very important for her to be put in the right home.
“Because of her condition, if she was put in the wrong home with animals (that) reacted poorly to her, she could be at risk” Campbell said.
Enter Robin Artz, who lives in Bluffton.
“We are just an ordinary family of five. I am just an average person who is a mom, a nurse, a wife and a person who loves animals,” Artz said in her winning essay.
The Artz family already has two dogs and two cats, but after a week of living with them, Flounder seemed to fit right in.
“I knew that she would be capable of caring for a special needs (dog),” Campbell said of Artz.
The family is considering making the adoption final and possibly changing her name from Flounder to Champion, after the three-legged dog on the TV show Parks and Recreation.
But no matter the name, three-legs are plenty when you have a family supporting you.
