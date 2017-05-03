She may have lost her leg, but has gained so much more

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview Pause 0:47 Jamol Horton shooting scene in Ridgeland 2:18 Gullah prayer of thanks 2:31 Port Royal Vet: 'The reason she survived is because she is a fighter.' 1:02 New manufacturer is coming to Beaufort 0:37 The making of 'Little Blue' ... miniaturized 1:46 Residents comment on Beaufort 'mystery company' 0:49 Geismar - All things rail 1:21 Suspicious fire leaves one dead in Burton Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Flounder, who was found in Seabrook in March with two gunshot wounds at about six weeks old, had to have her hind right leg amputated. Now she, and the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, are on a mission to find her a forever home to show her the love that she didn't receive at the beginning of her life. Delayna Earley Staff video