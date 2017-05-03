Beaufort News

Pistols reported stolen in Seabrook; long guns left behind

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Three pistols were reported stolen from a Seabrook home this week in an incident in which a number of rifles and shotguns were left behind.

The gun owner reported the pistols — and two of their custom canebrake rattlesnake cases — stolen on Tuesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. He last remembered seeing one of them about a month ago, the report said. He showed a deputy where he kept “all of his rifles and shotguns” which “had not been touched,” according to the report. Nothing else in the home or garage was missing.

One of the stolen guns was kept in a desk drawer of his Whale Branch Drive home while the others were stored in separate bags inside a detached garage, according to the report.

The guns and cases were valued at about $750 all together, according to the report.

