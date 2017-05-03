Search continues for gunman in Tuesday homicide in Jasper County

The search for the shooter responsible for a Ridgeland man’s death early Tuesday morning continues as the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigates new information.
Jamol Horton, 40, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, where he died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Horton was found after a deputy responded to an Oak Park Road home in the Wagon Branch area around 6:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the suspect had not been found, according to Detective Gary Morris of the Sheriff’s Office.
“We are working some information that we received overnight,” Morris said.
When asked whether Horton knew his attacker, Morris said investigators do not know yet.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments