Want to double check your child car seat? These folks will do it for you

Beaufort County EMS and Kiwanis Club of Beaufort will team up with Safe Kids Lowcountry to host a free car seat inspection event in Beaufort on May 13, according to a flyer for the event.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., certified car seat technicians will inspect the seats in the parking lot of Beaufort Town Center near K-Mart on Boundary Street, according to the flyer. Organizers ask that the car seats are brought in the vehicles in which they’re most often used, along with the children who ride in them.
For more information, call Jennifer Calcorzi with Beaufort County EMS at 843-252-3280.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
