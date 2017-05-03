‘Littler’ Blue: A Lowcountry artist brings an iconic Hunting Island cabin back to life

Your eyes are not deceiving you.
That is “Little Blue” again rising from the surf off of Hunting Island.
Yes, the iconic cabin was torn down in February. Yet there are the pilings holding the cottage steady against the waves. Curtains billow from a back window and a wooden deck wraps around the corner.
Goose Creek artist Ken Hamilton decided to craft a model of Little Blue after spotting one of the many photos snapped of the building before it came down. This particular shot was displayed at Lowcountry Artists Gallery in Charleston, where Hamilton’s work is displayed.
Little Blue will be displayed in the gallery starting Friday night on East Bay Street in Charleston. A price has not yet been set.
Hamilton had not heard of Little Blue before starting the project and hasn’t visited Hunting Island.
“I had no idea it was such an iconic structure with such a devoted following,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton is a miniaturist, crafting detailed scale models of various types of buildings and scenes, including a Lowcountry fish market, Charleston single house and a New Jersey tire shop.
He retired to the Lowcountry from New Jersey in 2014. After years of building models as a competitive hobby, he was convinced by a friend to pursue the skill as fine art.
Emphasis on “fine.” A quarter leaned against the pilings in one picture shows the minimal breadth of cabin modeled to a 1/87 scale popular with model railroads.
Bamboo barbecue skewers support the creation. The cabin itself is mostly made of wood, with plastic from a hobby store forming the windows. Paper towels and plaster formed the water, and acrylic gel and polyfiber material brought the waves to life.
The level of detail must be seen in person to appreciate, said Rana Jordahl, president and part-owner of Lowcountry Artists Gallery.
“Out of everybody in the gallery, he probably gets the most comments and attention to his pieces, just because it is so different and unique,” Jordahl said. “The kids love it, in particular. When people come in and have families, they’re automatically drawn to it.”
To nail down Little Blue’s details, such as the roof material, Hamilton solicited the knowledge of a popular Hunting Island Facebook group. Someone in the group offered to share the building’s floorplan, and from that the artist to create another, larger-scale model of the cabin on the beach before nature intervened.
A lift-off roof would show the interior rooms and details as if a family was renting it for the week. A bathing suit on the railing, dishes in the sink and the beds unmade.
Hamilton admits part of the allure of Little Blue is its defiance in the face of the ocean’s pull.
The whole storyline captures people; I know it captures me,” Hamilton said. “To see this standing out there, and you know what’s going to happen.
“It’s a losing battle, but it’s fighting to the finish.”
