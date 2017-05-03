Still owe Beaufort County property taxes? Check your mailbox

The Beaufort County Treasurer’s office has mailed delinquent property tax bills for the 2016 tax year.
The 24,755 bills total about $23 million, according to a county news release.
Taxpayers are reminded to keep their mailing address up-to-date with the treasurer’s office for each piece of real and personal property they own. Delinquent tax bills, as well as all other bills and county correspondence, are mailed to the address on record.
Taxpayers can update their mailing address and pay delinquent property taxes online, by mail or in-person.
Visit www.beaufortcountytreasurer.com for more information.
