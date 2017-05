Port Royal resident and firefighter Ross Vezin had the opportunity of a lifetime to go on an hour long flight aboard an F/A-18 Blue Angel No. 7 on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 that left from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. Here Vezin, in a Thursday phone interview, describes the quick training they went through in order for Vezin to handle the gravitational force the jet and its propulsion would have on his body.