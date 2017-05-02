$14K in equipment, trailer stolen overnight Sunday in Beaufort

Nearly $14,000 worth of construction equipment and the trailer carrying it were stolen from a Wilson Drive home in Beaufort overnight Sunday.
An unlocked utility trailer and various tools inside had a total estimated value of $13,959, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.
Pieces of door and window hardware, half of a copper roll and a saw were among the stolen items, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Tuesday.
No arrests have been made nor suspects identified, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments