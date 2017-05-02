Lady’s Island neighborhood the scene of vehicle break-ins, stolen truck report

Five car break-ins and a stolen vehicle report were logged in the same section of Lady’s Island on Monday, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Three reports came from Oakwood Drive, two from Miller Drive West and one from Hilda Avenue, according to the reports. Three of the car owners said their vehicles were unlocked.
The stolen vehicle was a black 2008 Ford truck that had a technical issue which left the key in the ignition overnight, according to the report. The owner told a deputy he “must have left the vehicle unlocked.” The estimated value of the truck is $5,000, according to the report.
A lanyard, a change purse and $10 in cash were stolen from two of the other vehicles, but most only had papers and other miscellaneous items shuffled through, according to the reports.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments