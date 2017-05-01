Report: Georgia man didn’t pull over because he ‘just wanted to get home’

A 20-year-old Georgia man told a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he didn’t pull over because he “just wanted to get home,” according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The man was allegedly speeding from Lady’s Island Drive onto Sams Point Road on Lady’s Island on Saturday morning when a deputy moved behind the driver to pull him over, according to the report.
The driver allegedly “threw both his hands up into the air” while balancing a cell phone between his ear and shoulder and then sped up to pass cars in front of him, according to the report. After being followed by the deputy for 2 miles, the driver pulled into Beaufort Academy.
He didn’t give any reason for refusing to pull over other than that he wanted to go home, according to the report. Nothing illegal was found in the vehicle, but a small dog inside was picked up by Beaufort County Animal Control to be given to the man’s grandmother.
The driver was given a ticket for speeding under 10 mph over the limit and was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He was released on personal recognizance bond from the detention center Sunday morning.
