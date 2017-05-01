Woman ‘trying to save the drug dealers’ arrested after allegedly drunken proclamations in public

A 58-year-old woman from Irmo, wishing to “save the world,” was arrested on Lady’s Island late Sunday night after allegedly shouting several profanities while drunk, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Shortly after 11 p.m., the woman asked deputies for an escort to her car at the Sea Island Parkway Circle K store because she knew what went on “that nobody is supposed to know,” according to the report. She had trouble standing, bloodshot eyes and she smelled strongly of alcohol, the report said. She told deputies she had driven to the store, but they asked her to call someone for a ride home.
The woman was “being loud and boisterous, using profanities and making nonsensical statements,” according to the report. She said things like, “I can’t save the whole world by myself,” and “I’m trying to save the drug dealers,” a deputy wrote in the report. When she wouldn’t quiet down after several attempts by deputies to calm her, she was arrested.
The woman is charged with public disorderly conduct and was detained in Beaufort County Detention Center through Monday morning when she was released on bond, according to online detention center records.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
