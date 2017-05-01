Beaufort County to offer free electronics recycling events

The Beaufort County Public Works Department Solid Waste and Recycling Office will host two free electronics recycling events for County residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13, according to a news release.
The events are at the following locations:
▪ Beaufort County Public Works, 9 Benton Field Road, Bluffton
▪ Beaufort County Public Works, 140 Shanklin Road, Beaufort
Any personal computers, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD monitors, CRT televisions, non-CRT televisions, printers, hard drives and miscellaneous electronics (microwaves, cellphones, radios, fax machines and typewriters) will be accepted.
If you have questions about Beaufort County recycling events, call the Solid Waste and Recycling Office at 843-255-2736 or visit www.bcgov.net/recycle.
