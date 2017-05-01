Fire closes Beaufort County convenience center

Beaufort County’s convenience center in Sheldon has been closed indefinitely after a fire at the facility late last week.
The fire “destroyed the attendant’s office at the site,” at 208 Johnson Road, Sheldon, according to a county news release.
County officials are working “toward a solution for restoring services at the site,” the release said.
Until the site is operational, residents may use the centers located at the following locations:
▪ Big Estate, 63 Big Estate Road, Yemassee
Open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays
▪ Lobeco, 6 Keans Neck Road, Seabrook
Open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays
▪ Shanklin, 80 Shanklin Road, Beaufort
Open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays
For more information, call 843-255-2736 or visit www.bcgov.net/recycle.
Comments