May 01, 2017 9:47 AM

Fire closes Beaufort County convenience center

Staff reports

Beaufort County’s convenience center in Sheldon has been closed indefinitely after a fire at the facility late last week.

The fire “destroyed the attendant’s office at the site,” at 208 Johnson Road, Sheldon, according to a county news release.

County officials are working “toward a solution for restoring services at the site,” the release said.

Until the site is operational, residents may use the centers located at the following locations:

▪  Big Estate, 63 Big Estate Road, Yemassee

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays

▪ Lobeco, 6 Keans Neck Road, Seabrook

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

▪ Shanklin, 80 Shanklin Road, Beaufort

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

For more information, call 843-255-2736 or visit www.bcgov.net/recycle.

