Burton man finds gas can, rolled up paper near his trailer

A Burton man is concerned about his trailer after he found a gas can in his yard holding a rolled up piece of paper, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man was checking on his Polite Drive property when he found the red gas can that didn’t belong to him, according to the report. He said his home had recently caught fire, but it was believed that it stemmed from an electrical issue.
A bill was rolled up and sticking out of the gas can’s spout, according to the report. The bill was addressed to a residence in the area of Big Estates in Sheldon. The homeowner said he didn’t know anyone in that area.
The items were collected by deputies to be put into evidence, according to the report. No fingerprints were found on the can.
