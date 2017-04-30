Fripp Island dogs ‘protective of their home’ when they found a stranger on the porch

A home inspector was bitten by a dog on Fripp Island after allegedly being told not to go on the back porch, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The inspector was bitten in his right arm by one of three dogs that live at the house, according to the report. He was allegedly told that the two German shepherds and one Great Dane were in the backyard, and he was warned not to go out onto the back porch, the dog owner told deputies, but he “proceeded onto the back porch anyway.”
The inspector had paramedics bandage his “small abrasion/puncture wound” after going home, according to the report.
According to the report, “the dogs did not appear to be aggressive but protective of their home,” when a deputy arrived. The dogs were all healthy and up to date on shots. The owner also told the deputy that the dogs were not aggressive and had never bitten anyone before.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments