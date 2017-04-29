Beaufort News

April 29, 2017 9:36 AM

Lady’s Island car accident damages bridge, but no injuries

By Kelly Meyerhofer

A Friday evening car accident on the McTeer Bridge on Lady’s Island Drive shut down traffic on one side of the bridge for half an hour and caused significant damage to the bridge’s guard rail, but no injuries were reported, according to a City of Beaufort and Town of Port Royal Fire Department news release.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m, the release said.

Ladys Island – Saint Helena Engine 220 and Lady’s Island – Saint Helena Battalion 22 arrived to the single-vehicle car accident and reported “heavy damage,” the release said.

The City of Beaufort and Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services and the Port Royal Police Department also responded to the scene. The Department of Transportation was also called to the scene because of the damage to the bridge’s guard rail, according to the release.

    

