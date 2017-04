He planned the perfect Beaufort proposal in the sky. Then she went to the bathroom.

Zane Cowman held a secret while eating lunch with girlfriend Kaitlyn Sands outside at Plums in Beaufort. The Atlanta-area residents were visiting under the guise of visiting the MCAS Beaufort Air Show. Cowman had devised an elaborate proposal that included the Geico Skytypers spelling out a proposal over Waterfront Park. But as they began their message in the sky, Sands was in the restroom. She emerged in time for the important part.