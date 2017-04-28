What does Trump's executive order on offshore drilling mean?

Local News
Opinion
Business
Sports
Alert
81°
Full Menu
Alert
81°
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Contact Us
E-Edition
Apps & Mobile
Newsletters
Subscribe
Contests
About Us
News
News
Beaufort Gazette
Bluffton Packet
Special Reports
Databases
Local
Traffic
Crime & Public Safety
Business
Politics & Elections
Military
South Carolina
Nation & World
Professional Opinion
Lottery Results
Blog: Untamed Lowcountry
Sports
Sports
College
Golf
RBC Heritage
Recreation
High School
MLB
NFL
NBA
Outdoors
Columnists
Jeff Shain
Cast & Blast
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
Business
Real Estate
Technology
Full Stock Listings
Market Summaries
Mutual Funds
Treasury Rates
New Employee/Promotion Form
New Business Owner Form
Living
Living
Celebrations
Religion
Food & Drink
Family
Outdoors
Holidays
Columnists
Lowcountry Gardening
Made With Love
Faith in Action
Entertainment
Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Local Events
Events Calendar
Holidays & Seasonal
Horoscopes
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Columnists
Mindy Lucas
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Other Views
Readers Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
National Voices
Editorial Cartoons
Columnists
David Lauderdale
Liz Farrell
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Classifieds
Legal Notices
Special Sections
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
Beaufort News
Playlist
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
0:51
What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers?
Pause
1:21
Coming to this year's MCAS Beaufort Air Show
0:23
The Angels have arrived!
0:37
How did local man handle G force of Blue Angel flight?
2:00
How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?
1:18
Downed trees from Hurricane Matthew pulled from Hunting Island's forest
0:46
Archaeologists search for a 16th-century French shipwreck
3:42
Jasper County Sheriff and Hardeeville Police Chief: suspect had history of violent charges
0:23
You're going to love this view of 'Little Blue'
1:05
Hazards of diving, from an underwater archaeologist
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
What does Trump's executive order on offshore drilling mean?
Apr 28, 2017
Rikki Parker, with the Coastal Conservation League, explains what President Donald Trump's executive order related to offshore drilling includes.
Stephen Fastenau
sfastenau@islandpacket.com
More Videos
0:52
What does Trump's executive order on offshore drilling mean?
0:51
What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers?
0:25
When will the Blue Angels arrive?
1:19
Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer
0:32
Secrets of success from a Blue Angel
0:54
He planned the perfect Beaufort proposal in the sky. Then she went to the bathroom.
0:49
MCRD Parris Island hazing, by the numbers
0:46
Archaeologists search for a 16th-century French shipwreck
0:37
How did local man handle G force of Blue Angel flight?
0:23
The Angels have arrived!
1:53
Ways to keep your family safe from fire: 'It could happen to you'
0:57
View from Boundary Street, does the construction block businesses?
More Videos
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Subscriber Services
e-Edition
Home Delivery
Vacation Hold
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Photo Store
Social, Mobile & More
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
Instagram
Youtube
Google+
Advertising
Information
Place a Classified
Local Deals
Shopping
Special Sections
Place an Obituary
Today's Circulars
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service