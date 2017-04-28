Hilton Head Island Elementary School Teacher of the Year Kit Seelbach received a standing ovation and victory parade through the halls by principals, students, colleagues and Board of Education members.
Is your child’s teacher the school’s Teacher of the Year?

Beaufort County Board of Education members visited the district’s schools with gift baskets earlier this week to announce each school’s Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.

Teachers of the Year were selected by their peers, according to criteria established by the schools, the South Carolina Department of Education and the district’s Teacher Forum. The schools’ Teachers of the Year will be eligible for District Teacher of the Year honors next fall.

Support staff were also selected by school staff.

“We’re so proud of our outstanding teachers and support staff, because they make a difference in children’s lives each and every day,” board chairwoman Patricia Felton-Montgomery said in a news release.

“The fact that our honorees were chosen by their peers makes these recognitions particularly meaningful.”

Here’s the full list of honorees:

Battery Creek High

▪  Sarah Hayes, social studies

▪  Christine Whiteleather, job coach

Beaufort Elementary

▪  Meredith Rhoden, advanced math, engineering and science

▪  Cathy Power, nurse

Beaufort High School

▪  Nancy Ungvarsky, biology

▪  Julie Gadley, bookkeeper

Beaufort Middle School

▪  Dayna Dehlinger, special education

▪  Sheral Spencer, media assistant

Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence

▪  Jerry Ferguson, teacher

Bluffton Elementary and Early Childhood Center

▪  Alison Hall, second grade

▪  Diloris Contreras, bilingual liaison

Bluffton High School

▪  Todd Stewart, health science technology

▪  Alexa Mencias, bilingual liaison

Bluffton Middle School

▪  Clint Austin, physical education

▪  Catherine Woloszyk, office manager

Broad River Elementary

▪  Phelecia Simmons, second grade

▪  Denise Drake, nurse

Coosa Elementary

▪  Lauren Plair, second grade

▪  Sandra Gardener, administrative associate

H. E. McCracken Middle School

▪  Everett Eason, English and language arts

▪  Michael Viskovich, administrative associate

Hilton Head Early Childhood Center

▪  Ashley Berryhill, kindergarten

▪  Anne Jacoby, nurse

Hilton Head Elementary

▪  Katherine “Kit” Seelbach, fifth grade

▪  Jennifer French, special education assistant

Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts and Daufuskie Island School

▪  Jennifer Friend Kerr, third grade

▪  Margaret Borasky, nurse

Hilton Head Island High School

▪  Duncan Aspinwall-Winter, social studies

▪  Katie O’Sullivan, administrative assistant

Hilton Head Island Middle School

▪  Cathy Shaw, social studies

▪  Barbara Perry, administrative assistant

Joseph Shanklin Elementary

▪  Daniel McKeown, first grade

▪  Daryl Harris, behavior management specialist

Islands Academy

▪  Patricia Hillis, science

▪  Andrea Murray, social worker

Lady’s Island Elementary

▪  Cheryl Horton, literacy

▪  Jana Sanders, office manager and bookkeeper

Lady’s Island Middle School

▪  Andrew Diamond, social studies

▪  Kathleen Bingham, social worker

May River High School

▪  Samantha Durrett, math

▪  Linda Dietz, office manager

M.C. Riley Elementary and Early Childhood Center

▪  Donna Hudson, English for speakers of other languages

▪  Alia Delong, media assistant

Mossy Oaks Elementary

▪  Crystal Maroney, second grade

▪  Webster Ogle, behavior management specialist

Okatie Elementary

▪  Leigh Underhill, music

▪  Lynn Nagel, administrative assistant

Pritchardville Elementary

▪  Jennifer McKitrick, fourth grade

▪  Alicia Baruffi, bilingual liaison

Port Royal Elementary

▪  Melinda Joiner, special education

▪  Elizabeth Bornscheuer, teacher assistant

Red Cedar Elementary

▪  Alicia VanZanten, third grade

▪  Helena Williams, kindergarten assistant

River Ridge Academy

▪  Amie Lankowski, third grade

▪  Deborah Wilkerson, media assistant

Robert Smalls International Academy

▪  Leanna O’Quinn, math

▪  Toni Burnsed, system support specialist

St. Helena Elementary and Early Learning

▪  Merriam Browne, pre-kindergarten

Denise Simmons, behavior management specialist

Whale Branch Early College High School

▪  Elizabeth Thomas, Spanish

▪  Virginia Henneberry, office manager

Whale Branch Elementary and Davis Early Childhood Center

▪  Nicole Townsend, Spanish

▪  Cheryl Morris, media assistant

Whale Branch Middle School

▪  Denise Huntsman, reading

▪  Marion Smalls, behavior interventionist

Adult Education

▪  Dorothy Gregory, administrative associate

District Office

▪  Charlotte Waskiewicz, program manager of technology

