Is your child’s teacher the school’s Teacher of the Year?

Beaufort County Board of Education members visited the district’s schools with gift baskets earlier this week to announce each school’s Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.
Teachers of the Year were selected by their peers, according to criteria established by the schools, the South Carolina Department of Education and the district’s Teacher Forum. The schools’ Teachers of the Year will be eligible for District Teacher of the Year honors next fall.
Support staff were also selected by school staff.
“We’re so proud of our outstanding teachers and support staff, because they make a difference in children’s lives each and every day,” board chairwoman Patricia Felton-Montgomery said in a news release.
“The fact that our honorees were chosen by their peers makes these recognitions particularly meaningful.”
Here’s the full list of honorees:
Battery Creek High
▪ Sarah Hayes, social studies
▪ Christine Whiteleather, job coach
Beaufort Elementary
▪ Meredith Rhoden, advanced math, engineering and science
▪ Cathy Power, nurse
Beaufort High School
▪ Nancy Ungvarsky, biology
▪ Julie Gadley, bookkeeper
Beaufort Middle School
▪ Dayna Dehlinger, special education
▪ Sheral Spencer, media assistant
Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence
▪ Jerry Ferguson, teacher
Bluffton Elementary and Early Childhood Center
▪ Alison Hall, second grade
▪ Diloris Contreras, bilingual liaison
Bluffton High School
▪ Todd Stewart, health science technology
▪ Alexa Mencias, bilingual liaison
Bluffton Middle School
▪ Clint Austin, physical education
▪ Catherine Woloszyk, office manager
Broad River Elementary
▪ Phelecia Simmons, second grade
▪ Denise Drake, nurse
Coosa Elementary
▪ Lauren Plair, second grade
▪ Sandra Gardener, administrative associate
H. E. McCracken Middle School
▪ Everett Eason, English and language arts
▪ Michael Viskovich, administrative associate
Hilton Head Early Childhood Center
▪ Ashley Berryhill, kindergarten
▪ Anne Jacoby, nurse
Hilton Head Elementary
▪ Katherine “Kit” Seelbach, fifth grade
▪ Jennifer French, special education assistant
Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts and Daufuskie Island School
▪ Jennifer Friend Kerr, third grade
▪ Margaret Borasky, nurse
Hilton Head Island High School
▪ Duncan Aspinwall-Winter, social studies
▪ Katie O’Sullivan, administrative assistant
Hilton Head Island Middle School
▪ Cathy Shaw, social studies
▪ Barbara Perry, administrative assistant
Joseph Shanklin Elementary
▪ Daniel McKeown, first grade
▪ Daryl Harris, behavior management specialist
Islands Academy
▪ Patricia Hillis, science
▪ Andrea Murray, social worker
Lady’s Island Elementary
▪ Cheryl Horton, literacy
▪ Jana Sanders, office manager and bookkeeper
Lady’s Island Middle School
▪ Andrew Diamond, social studies
▪ Kathleen Bingham, social worker
May River High School
▪ Samantha Durrett, math
▪ Linda Dietz, office manager
M.C. Riley Elementary and Early Childhood Center
▪ Donna Hudson, English for speakers of other languages
▪ Alia Delong, media assistant
Mossy Oaks Elementary
▪ Crystal Maroney, second grade
▪ Webster Ogle, behavior management specialist
Okatie Elementary
▪ Leigh Underhill, music
▪ Lynn Nagel, administrative assistant
Pritchardville Elementary
▪ Jennifer McKitrick, fourth grade
▪ Alicia Baruffi, bilingual liaison
Port Royal Elementary
▪ Melinda Joiner, special education
▪ Elizabeth Bornscheuer, teacher assistant
Red Cedar Elementary
▪ Alicia VanZanten, third grade
▪ Helena Williams, kindergarten assistant
River Ridge Academy
▪ Amie Lankowski, third grade
▪ Deborah Wilkerson, media assistant
Robert Smalls International Academy
▪ Leanna O’Quinn, math
▪ Toni Burnsed, system support specialist
St. Helena Elementary and Early Learning
▪ Merriam Browne, pre-kindergarten
Whale Branch Early College High School
▪ Elizabeth Thomas, Spanish
▪ Virginia Henneberry, office manager
Whale Branch Elementary and Davis Early Childhood Center
▪ Nicole Townsend, Spanish
▪ Cheryl Morris, media assistant
Whale Branch Middle School
▪ Denise Huntsman, reading
▪ Marion Smalls, behavior interventionist
Adult Education
▪ Dorothy Gregory, administrative associate
District Office
▪ Charlotte Waskiewicz, program manager of technology
