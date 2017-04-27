Beaufort News

April 27, 2017 10:00 AM

Beaufort hopes to save millions with new energy plan

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Beaufort has contracted for energy-saving measures the city says will eventually save millions in energy costs.

The $3.1 million project is based on a performance contract with Johnson Controls, under which money saved from the reduced utility and operations costs will cover the cost of the work, the city said in a news release. Installation in city buildings and parks is expected to take about a year.

The components include solar panels, a chilled water system to more efficiently cool buildings, lighting and water upgrades, upgraded security and access systems, and heating and air, electrical and mechanical work.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

When will the Blue Angels arrive?

When will the Blue Angels arrive? 0:25

When will the Blue Angels arrive?
When will the Blue Angels arrive? 0:25

When will the Blue Angels arrive?
Ways to keep your family safe from fire: 'It could happen to you' 1:53

Ways to keep your family safe from fire: 'It could happen to you'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos