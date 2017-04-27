Beaufort hopes to save millions with new energy plan

Beaufort has contracted for energy-saving measures the city says will eventually save millions in energy costs.
The $3.1 million project is based on a performance contract with Johnson Controls, under which money saved from the reduced utility and operations costs will cover the cost of the work, the city said in a news release. Installation in city buildings and parks is expected to take about a year.
The components include solar panels, a chilled water system to more efficiently cool buildings, lighting and water upgrades, upgraded security and access systems, and heating and air, electrical and mechanical work.
