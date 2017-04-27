Beaufort Police identify crime hot spots and have a plan to cool them off

Two hot spot areas and three priority crime types have been identified in Beaufort, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release.
The hot spots for crime and traffic collisions have been identified as the areas between Ribaut, Waddell, Battery Creek and Mossy Oaks roads and the area north of Boundary Street between Sycamore and Rogers streets, according to the release. Police will focus on burglaries, shots fired and thefts from motor vehicles.
There will be increased police presence in these areas over the next two or three months, though police will continue to patrol the whole city, according to the release.
The department will begin using the Data Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety program on Friday, according to the release. The program is free for the city to use, department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said. It stemmed from 35 years of research and has the support of federal, state and independent groups, according to the release. South Carolina Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and agencies within the Department of Justice also use it, according to a previous news release.
Anyone with questions, comments or concerns can contact the police department at 843-322-7900.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
For more information, visit:
https://www.iadlest.org/Projects/DDACTS.aspx
https://www.nij.gov/topics/law-enforcement/operations/traffic/Pages/ddacts.aspx
https://www.nhtsa.gov/staticfiles/nti/ddacts/811185_DDACTS_OpGuidelines.pdf
https://crimemapping.info/article/crime-mapping-ddacts/
