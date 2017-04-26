Looking to build a home? This Beaufort neighborhood is expanding

The Shadow Moss community is expanding near Robert Smalls Parkway. And 20 families in recent weeks have committed to building new homes in the neighborhood, according to homebuilding buisness Centex.
Centex is offering a range of seven floor plans with new homes starting at $194,990, according to a release from the company. The new phase is part of the larger Shadow Moss community, which started in 2009, that plans to accomodate more than 500 homes when complete.
“The demand for affordable new home construction is very high right now,” General Sales Manager Carter Faucette said in a written statement. “Each of our new home models capitalize on space and design, with plenty of flexibility and a price point that is easy to live with.”
For more information: call 877-221-4891 or visit Centex.com.
Want a tour of the neighborhood?
Meet at 1 Chauga St., Beaufort.
Monday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Wednesday: noon - 6 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday: noon - 6 p.m.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
