Antique china and crystal stolen from Shell Point home

About $4,000 worth of antique china and crystal was recently stolen from a Morning Mist Drive home in Shell Point, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The owner said the pieces had belonged to her parents and were stored in a tub in a room of her house, according the report. There were no signs of forced entry to the home.
The woman said she thinks the items went missing between Thursday of last week and this Tuesday, according to the report.
The china is decorated with rose buds and the crystal has a gold rim, according to the report.
