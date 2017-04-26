Beaufort News

April 26, 2017 12:18 PM

Yemassee Police Department say goodbye to a four-legged colleague

By Caitlin Turner

In a short Facebook post on Wednesday, the Yemassee Police Department announced the passing of one of their own, a German shepherd named Santos.

“With heavy hearts, the Yemassee Police Department is sad to announce that we lost one of our very own,” the post on the department’s social media page said. “Our K-9 Santos passed away around 22:00 hours (on Tuesday) due to a sickness.”

The post ended with the hashtags #RIPSANTOS, #Weloveyou and #Restonwegotitfromhere.

  Comments  

